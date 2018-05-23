PM Pashinyan hopes EU member states will ratify CEPA as soon as possible

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes the member states of the European Union will ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible, reports Armenpress.

During a Q&A session in the Parliament, RPA MP Armen Ashotyan addressed a question to the PM, recalling that Armenia ratified the CEPA and starting from June 1 some transitional provisions will come into force.

“Although previously you didn’t express an opinion over this agreement, Mr. Pashinyan, but it’s obvious that it must be implemented. What steps has the government taken for the implementation of the agreement which enters into force from June 1”, Ashotyan asked.

PM Pashinyan said they always keep in spotlight this issue during the meeting with the EU partners. “Two days ago this issue was also discussed at the meeting with the chairperson of the Cyprus Senate. We hope the EU partners will ratify the document as soon as possible”, he added.

Armen Ashotyan also asked about the EU’s financial support volumes provided to Armenia. “Last year the 2020 financial support volume by the EU to Armenia has been approved which comprises 160 million Euros. Is the government going to hold talks on increasing the volume of this support?”, the lawmaker asked.

Nikol Pashinyan said the government will work on increasing the financial assistance volumes. “During the discussions with us the international community representatives show readiness to provide broad financial support. We are very happy for this readiness and must discuss the practical issues for effectively using that support”, the PM added.

At the same time PM Pashinyan stated that they believe that there are resources in Armenia, some of them are in the shadow, perhaps there are resources in the offshore zones, there are also resources among the Armenian people. “In this sense we should record a certain change in Armenia’s status. We need to choose what kind of support we need and to what extent. We have that choice and will be maximally dignified in that choice, and no choice will be made at the expense of Armenia’s sovereignty and dignity”, the Prime Minister said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



