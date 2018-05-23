Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-18

YEREVAN, 23 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 482.48 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.15 drams to 565.61 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.83 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.43 drams to 643.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 65.04 drams to 20057.91 drams. Silver price up by 3.62 drams to 257.19 drams. Platinum price up by 320.34 drams to 14053.95 drams.