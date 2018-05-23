YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The most important principle for Armenia in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is ensuring a peaceful process through negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, in response to the question of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP Karen Bekaryan, Armenpress reports.

“We pay more focus on maintenance of atmosphere in a sense in order not to have developments that can affect the negotiations which will lead to escalations”, the FM said.

The minister said he waits for the dialogue with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, adding that he already held telephone conversations with the Co-Chairs who presented details from the meeting held with the Azerbaijani foreign minister. “For us it’s very important to maintain the dynamics since it is based on to continue the process exclusively through negotiations. We will have an opportunity to restore the process in the nearest future. We will restore the process by the meeting with the Co-Chairs in June”, the minister said.

Commenting on the visit to the border in the direction of Nakhijevan together with the defense minister Davit Tonoyan, FM Mnatsakanyan said that visit aimed at giving a signal that the Armenian side is vigilant and attaches great importance to ruling out all possible developments that negatively affect the negotiation process.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan