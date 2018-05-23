IT field is pioneer of demolishing impossibility barriers, says Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. During the 18th congress of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks stating that the IT field has the government’s full support, reports Armenpress.

“The development of the information technologies field is a priority for our government and the Republic of Armenia. Of course, there are some issues the solution of which is in the practical field, but there is one important nuance why we attach importance to the development of IT because we view it not only in practical, but also in ideological field. In fact, we understand the IT sphere in the following way: it is a tool that enlarges the limits of possible. At this period the most important feature in Armenia is that what is impossible gradually becomes possible for us, the limits of what is possible are further expanding and this relates to all sectors”, PM Pashinyan said.

He said Armenians no more face the barriers titled “impossible”, and nothing is impossible, all goals can be implemented. “The IT field is the pioneer of demolishing the impossibility barriers, you have the full support of the government”, he stated.

The PM called on the specialists of the field to continue playing the role of pioneer. “Thank you for your readiness to assist the Armenian people on this matter”, he said.

The UITE congress is attended by ministers, ambassadors, representatives of IT companies.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan