Soldier wounded in Artsakh in stable condition

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Shamkhal Petrosyan, who was wounded on May 13 in one of the military units, is in stable condition, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry, told Armenpress. “We are discussing the need for surgery in the future”, the spokesman said.

Shamkhal Petrosyan was hospitalized to Stepanakert’s military hospital where he underwent a surgery. After stabilization of his health condition he has been transported to the central military hospital on May 15.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident. Investigation continues.

