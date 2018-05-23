Russian, Armenian FMs discuss allied mutual partnership over phone

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov discussed issues of allied mutual cooperation and contacts over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during a telephone conversation, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“On May 23 by the initiative of the Armenian side Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan”, the statement said. “Urgent issues of allied mutual partnership, including the preparations of the June 1 session of the CIS Council of heads of government in Dushanbe and the June 11 session of the CSTO foreign ministers council in Almaty, as well as the activity of the EAEU structures were discussed”.

The ministers also discussed the timetable of bilateral events, as well as the planned contacts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

