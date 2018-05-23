Diaspora-Armenian doctors ready to implement different programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan received President of the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) Vicken Sepilian. During the meeting issues of mutual interest were discussed, the ministry told Armenpress.

The AMIC President emphasized the interest of Diaspora-Armenian doctors towards the system changes in Armenia and the readiness to present new healthcare programs.

“Many Diaspora-Armenian specialists included in the Committee with hundreds of members are ready to present different projects, programs in Armenia, therefore, there is a need to jointly coordinate them. We expect the ministry’s guide on this matter aimed at implementing them more effectively and purposefully. The door is open for new ties”, the AMIC President said.

The healthcare minister agreed with this view and stated: “In fact it’s a major problem when the same programs are being implemented by different organizations. Therefore, it’s necessary to combine the steps, perhaps including the NGOs of the field”.

Outlining the steps for 2018-2019, Vicken Sepilian informed that conferences, meetings of healthcare NGOs will be organized in several Diaspora communities and asked to participate in them if possible.

Minister Torosyan expressed readiness to discuss various projects relating to the field, as well as issues relating to the organization of the AMIC congress in Yerevan in 2019.

The Committee hopes that the minister will have his contribution to exchange of experience of the Diaspora and Armenian doctors, implementation of new programs and right assessment of needs.

The healthcare minister in his turn stated that the Diaspora’s role is highly valued in the long-term programs for healthcare system development.

