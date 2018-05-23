ARMENPRESS director, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, RT Editor-In-Chief included in Future Of Journalism panel at 2018 SPIEF media summit

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The 5th Global Media Summit will take place May 24 within the framework of the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The summit is organized under the auspices of TASS – Russia’s state news agency.

More than 50 executives of 30 major news agencies from countries such as the US, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Azerbaijan, China and others will participate in the media summit, as well as the business and cultural program of 2018 SPIEF.

ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan has also departed for St. Petersburg to take part in the summit.

Panelists in addition to Mr. Ananyan in the discussion include Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan, TASS General Director Sergey Mikhaylov, Kyodo News Executive Director Hiroki Sugita, AP Vice President Ian Phillips, ANSA CEO Giuseppe Cerbone.

The topic of discussion this year is “The Future Of Journalism In Times of New Challenges”.

The rapid development of digital technologies, social networks and new media poses new challenges before professional journalism.

“What threats do the ongoing changes bring? Will traditional media be in demand ten years later? If yes, then in what way? Will artificial intelligence be able to replace journalists in information-seeking? This and many other questions will be discussed at the event.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan