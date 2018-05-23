New healthcare minister plans to postpone controversial prescription-only regulation of medicine

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan has said that the new prescription-only regulation for medications will be postponed until May 1, 2019, but the decision will not cover antibiotics.

“We must be more careful in this regard and we must stop their [antibiotic] abuse even through the defective governmental bill. We hope that medical personnel and citizens will approach with understanding. Discussions will be held in terms of other medications, which will lead to such regulations which will be more or less acceptable for all,” the minister said on Facebook.

The new regulation, which imposed restrictions on free sales of antibiotics and other certain types of medications, caused significant discontent among the society.

Even medical personnel criticized the regulation, mentioning it was done in a hurry without proper preparations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan