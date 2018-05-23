Arsenal name former PSG boss Unai Emery as successor to Arsene Wenger

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Unai Emery was the "unanimous" choice to "drive the next chapter" of Arsenal's history after being confirmed as the club's head coach, BBC quoted chief executive Ivan Gazidis as saying.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team, plays for Arsenal as a midfielder.

Emery, 46, joins the Gunners having left French champions PSG after guiding them to the Ligue 1 title.

The Spaniard also won four domestic cups with the French giants, having previously guided Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs.

He succeeds Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The Frenchman left the club at the end of last season after 22 years in charge.

"Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career, has developed some of the best young talent in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly," Gazidis added.

"His hard working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward."

"I'm very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal's history," said Emery.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

"I'm excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories,” BBC reported Emery as saying.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan