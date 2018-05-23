Highest monthly average wage is in Armenia’s Syunik, the lowest in Aragatsotn and Shirak provinces
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Month average nominal wage in Armenia comprised 167.049 drams in the first quarter of 2018: the highest is in Syunik province – 206.570 drams, and the lowest is in Aragatsotn and Shirak provinces – a little more than 104 thousand drams, according to the data of the National Statistical Service.
The monthly average minimal wage in Yerevan comprised 189.109 drams in January-March 2018. In the remaining provinces the average wage is more close to the lower threshold – 104-122 thousand drams.
Over the past five years the monthly average nominal wage in Armenia increased by nearly 50.000 drams.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan