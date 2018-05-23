PM Pashinyan urges, demands to stop all civil disobedience actions

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan issued a statement on Facebook, stating that he cannot understand that some citizens do not properly react to his call to end all acts of civil disobedience, reports Armenpress.

“I cannot understand that there are some citizens who do not properly react to my call to stop all civil disobedience campaigns and work with the government on existing issues.

Dear compatriots, I once again ask, urge and demand to stop all civil disobedience campaigns without any exception and work with the government to discuss and solve your issues of concern”, the PM said.

He stated that carrying out civil disobedience campaigns against the government that enjoys the people’s trust means to carry out civil disobedience acts against themselves or to conduct sabotage actions.

“I once again ask, urge and demand to end all civil disobedience campaigns without any exception at this moment, if they are not a sabotage against the government enjoying the people’s trust, hence they are against the people”, he said.

PM Pashinyan called on his supporters to spread this message and present its content to the citizens who carry out these actions, but “of course in the atmosphere of love and solidarity”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan