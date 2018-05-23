Harry and Meghan attend first royal event since wedding

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended a Buckingham Palace garden party for their first royal engagement as a married couple, BBC reports.

The duchess wore a dress by Goat and a hat by Irish milliner Philip Treacy to the party, which was part of the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday celebrations.

She and the Duchess of Cornwall started laughing when Prince Harry's speech was interrupted by a bee.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were married at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The garden party, which is being held six months ahead of Prince Charles' actual 70th birthday in November, celebrated the future king's charity work, patronages and military affiliations.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were joined by more than 6,000 people from charities he supports.

And to mark the one year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, emergency service workers who were on the scene on the night of the attack also attended.

In his speech, Prince Harry opened with a moment of remembrance for the Manchester attack victims before fondly paying tribute to his father's "infectious" energy and enthusiasm for his charity work.

"It has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference," he said.

He added: "Pa, while I know that you've asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don't listen to you - much like when I was younger - and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years."

During the speech, Meghan and the Duchess of Cornwall started giggling when a bee flew close to Prince Harry and he said: "That bee really got me."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan