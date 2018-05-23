ARTSAKHPRESS news demanded not only in Artsakh and Armenia, but all over the world: ARMENPRESS congratulates news agency on 4th anniversary

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. ARTSAKHPRESS news agency celebrates the 4th anniversary of its establishment on May 23.

ARMENPRESS state news agency congratulates its Artsakh partner on the anniversary, wishing new creative achievements.

“The past years were a unique experience of professional development and strengthening for ARTSAKHPRESS which you overcame with dignity, responsibility towards journalism profession and unconditional love towards your work. Today ARTSAKHPRESS is a professionally run agency, the news of which is demanded and expected not only in Artsakh and Armenia, but also all over the world”, Aram Ananyan, Director of ARMENPRESS, said in his congratulatory remarks addressed to ARTSAKHPRESS Director Vahram Poghosyan and the agency’s staff.

On May 23, 2015 the 1st anniversary of the establishment of ARTSAKHPRESS was marked by the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between ARMENPRESS and ARTSAKHPRESS news agencies. Thanks to this the ties between the two news agencies have further deepened and expanded in the fields of media, exchange of experience, methodological support and etc.

