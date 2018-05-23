25 remain hospitalized after mass food poisoning incident in Tierras de Armenia plant

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. 25 people remain hospitalized in two local clinics of Armavir province in the May 17 mass food poisoning incident.

The incident happened in the plant of Tierras de Armenia – a viticulture and winemaker – when staff ate a Salmonella-contaminated lunch in the cafeteria.

Doctors said the patients are in normal conditions.

The investigation into the incident still continues.

Food safety agents shut down the food production business of a private entrepreneur who supplied the plant’s staff with the lunch products.

Nearly 90 people were victims of the food poisoning incident.

Tierras de Armenia is owned by Argentine-Armenian business tycoon Eduardo Eurnekian.

The company is known for its Karas wines.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan