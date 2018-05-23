US writer Philip Roth dies aged 85

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. American writer Philip Roth has died at the age of 85 on May 22, BBC reports.

The Pulitzer, National Book Award and Man Booker International Prize-winning novelist's work drew its inspiration from Jewish family life and American ideals.

His works included American Pastoral, I Married a Communist and Portnoy's Complaint.

In later life he wrote a number of highly regarded historical novels, including his 1997 work American Pastoral, for which he won his Pulitzer.

He wrote prolifically over the course of his career, publishing more than 30 books before ending his fiction career in 2009.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan