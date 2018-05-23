History museum to host exhibition on 100th anniversary of First Republic

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition titled “First Republic of Armenia – 100 years Retrospective” will be opened May 25 in the History Museum of Armenia in Yerevan within the framework of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the First Republic and the heroic May battles.

The culture ministry said the exhibition will feature exhibits including important historic documents, symbols of the First Republic, clothing and household items of the era and others.

Concerts will take place May 28 nationwide as part of the celebrations.

