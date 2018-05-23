Parliament session begins: Lawmakers to hold first Q&A with new Cabinet members
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the four-day sitting has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament on May 23, reports Armenpress.
88 MPs were registered.
At the beginning of the session issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.
At 16:30 the lawmakers will hold the first Q&A session with the new Cabinet members.
