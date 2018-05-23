Germany willing to develop cooperation with Armenia, says Ambassador Kiesler

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister Atom Janjughazyan held a meeting May 22 with Germany’s Ambassador to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler, the finance ministry told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting the German ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming office and mentioned that not only is Germany ready to maintain the existing economic ties but also to take action for further development of cooperation.

Minister Janjughazyan said the ministry is planning to continue all existing programs in the agenda. The minister emphasized the importance of efficient management of state finances and noted that partner states and international financial structures have great contribution in this issue from the perspective of both financial assistance and exchange of culture and experience.

The possibility of holding the financial and technical Armenian-German inter-governmental commission’s sitting in the second semester of the year was discussed.

The sides also touched upon other ongoing issues of cooperation and attached importance to prospects of expanding cooperation.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan