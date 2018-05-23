Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

Minister dispatches oversight official to evaluate flood-related damages in village


YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Heavy rainfalls jammed the drainage system of a village in Armavir province which led to flooding of the streets and homes on May 21.

The incident happened in the village of Lernagog, the ministry of territorial administration and development told ARMENPRESS.

An oversight official was dispatched to the village by minister Suren Papikyan to evaluate the damages.

The assessment works are currently underway with both residents and local officials.

 

