Armenia rivals at Lebanon Int’l Basketball Championship revealed

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The schedule of the Armenian national basketball team for the International Championship of Lebanon has been published.

The Armenian team will have their first game on June 21 against their Qatari counterparts.

A day later the Armenian team will play against the Egyptian team, and the last match will take place June 23rd against the host – Lebanon.

The championship will be held in Beirut.

After the championship, the Armenian team will depart for Copenhagen for the June 28 Denmark-Armenia game – the last game of the Euro 2021 qualifier.

