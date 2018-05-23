Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 May

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-05-18


LONDON, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 may:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.59% to $2280.00, copper price up by 1.16% to $6896.00, lead price up by 0.70% to $2367.00, nickel price down by 1.25% to $14665.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $20530.00, zinc price up by 0.62% to $3103.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.10% to $92000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration