President Sarkissian comments on NSS Director’s announcement over exposure of corruption chains

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has commented on the announcement of NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan about fight against corruption, according to which the service carries out works to expose corruption chains. “Let’s wait and we will see what will happen. Of course, any corruption case should be exposed and people standing behind them should stand responsible”, ARMENPRESS reports the President as saying.

“In a short period of time you will witness the exposure of people enriched via corruption schemes who will stand responsible in line with law. This does not mean that we will take the path of repressions or revenge. Any case against anyone will be public”, Vanetsyan said on May 19, adding that illegally enriched people should return the sums.

According to him, there are nearly 350 individuals in Armenia who are unaware that companies that evade taxes are registered in their names. “They are unaware, they are people living in difficult social conditions whose passports were taken for 5,10,20 thousand drams and companies were registered in their names”, Vanetsyan said, promising to present the exposures to the public soon.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan