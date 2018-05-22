Arayik Harutyunyan’s and Davit Tonoyan's appointment most welcomed by online respondents

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. B4B.am information-analytical website has conducted an online survey to find out the public's attitude toward the newly appointed vice prime ministers and ministers. ARMENPRESS reports the respondents could choose 5 answers for each official’s appointment – very bad, bad, normal, good and very good. Over 1100 people participated in the survey during 4 days.

The Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan has the highest reputation. 82% of the respondents assessed his appointment good or very good (21% good and 61% very good). Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan ranks 2nd with 78% of respondents positively assessing his appointment. Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan is also among the most popular ministers with 67% of the respondents positively assessing his appointment. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan are in the top 5 popular ministers.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan