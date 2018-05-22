Armenian defense delegation departs for Astana

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has departed for Astana to participate in May 23 session of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states are scheduled to attend “KADEX-2018” international exhibition of weapons systems and military equipment in the sidelines of the session.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan