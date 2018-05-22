President of Korea congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of assuming the post of Prime Minister of Armenia. The Korean President wished Nikol Pashinyan good health and success in all his initiatives, as well as sustainable welfare to the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The message particularly runs as follows,

“I have the honor to convey to you my sincere congratulations on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Korea and the people on the occasion of assuming the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

I am confident that your election reflects the striving of the citizens of the country for changes and reforms. I sincerely believe that under your leadership and guidance the Republic of Armenia will record progress on its way to stability and welfare.

Since 1992, the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Armenia developed friendly and partnering relations. I expect to further strengthen the existing cooperation through close dialogue with Your Excellency”.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan