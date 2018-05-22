Armenia waits for CEPA’s complete ratification by parliaments of EU member states - foreign ministry spox

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is waiting for the complete ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the parliaments of EU member states, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters during a May 22 briefing, reports Armenpress.

He said it is necessary for the transition of the agreement from partial to complete implementation.

“Armenia has already completely ratified the agreement, the internal procedures are over. The deadlines for partial implementation of the agreement are already in effect. This document has also been approved by the absolute majority of votes of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. We are also waiting for its ratification by the parliaments of the EU member states in order to launch the complete implementation of that very important tool”, he said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Brussels on November 24, 2017. It should be ratified in all EU member states in order to completely come into force.

