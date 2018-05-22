Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-05-18
YEREVAN, 22 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.36 drams to 482.67 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.25 drams to 570.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 7.88 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.75 drams to 650.40 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 14.14 drams to 19992.87 drams. Silver price down by 0.96 drams to 253.57 drams. Platinum price up by 5.29 drams to 13733.61 drams.
