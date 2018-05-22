Football year starts at Zvartnots: Mannequins of best players in the world placed at airport
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. This year is a football year. The 21st FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia in about twenty days. The mannequins of the best players in the world are now placed at Zvartnots International Airport, so feel free to have a picture with them before the end of the Championship, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.
Today the passengers and guests of Zvartnots greeted the footballers under the sounds of the championship anthem and announced the start of the football year.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
