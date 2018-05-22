Country must be ready for early elections, says First Deputy PM

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The timing for the early parliamentary elections in Armenia is still unclear, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told RFE/RL Armenian service. He said he will not speak about the dates yet.

“Indeed, early elections is one of our priorities, but the country must be ready for is. For example, the electoral code, the electoral commissions, if we are heading to the elections with this, then is this really what we want? Are citizens of Armenia really able to stipulate their will through these mechanisms, this law? I don’t think so,” he said.

The First Deputy PM says he believes that many will share his opinion that the electoral sector needs numerous corrections.

“I mentioned only two, however there is much to do in the adjacent direction. We must develop mechanisms, in order for businessmen not to have restrictions but guarantees for business activities, and not be interested in being engaged in politics, in order to ensure security of their business. People must calmly do their business and not be interested in entering politics,” Mirzoyan said.

The reporter also asked Ararat Mirzoyan on his feelings in the capacity.

“Being in the government is first of all unusual, and in addition it is a very heavy responsibility and service, like I usually call it. Officials will not be engaged in business, we will live with salaries,” he said.

