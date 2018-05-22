Armenian PM’s spouse agrees to be included in board of trustees of new charity fund

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Anna Hakobyan, wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister, the second meeting with the participation of the representatives of oncology and hematology charity funds and specialists of the field was held on May 22, Anna Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting participants dispelled the concerns according to which the change of the political situation in the country could have undermined the normal activity of this very important field.

Moreover, the meeting participants happily stated that the statement issued based on the results of the previous meeting left a great impact, and the flow of donations to oncology and hematology charity funds have significantly increased. They reaffirmed readiness to unite all efforts and capacities to continue the treatment of children suffering from cancer.

For this purpose it is expected to create a major foundation with the participation of charity funds and specialists of the field which will coordinate the activities and will act on behalf of all specialists, organizations and individuals concerned over this issue. In this sense Anna Hakobyan was proposed to be included in the Board of Trustees.

Mrs. Anna Hakobyan gave her approval with pleasure and expressed confidence that the foundation will be open to cooperation with all concerned organizations and will operate exclusively in a transparent and coordinated manner.

