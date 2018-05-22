“Ain’t the PM of my dream, but I got his back in any negotiation”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov says he has deep ideological and political disagreements with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but at the same time he says he has “got his back” during any negotiation over the NK conflict settlement.

“I am a statesman, Nikol Pashinyan isn’t the Prime Minister of my dreams, but I got his back in any negotiations, because he is the Prime Minister of my state. Let both Aliyev and Erdogan know that I will do my best during any meeting so that the Prime Minister of my country, with whom I have deep ideological and political disagreements, to succeed. If the Prime Minister of my country succeeds, Artsakh and Armenia will also succeed,” Sharmazanov said.

Speaking about PM Pashinyan’s statements regarding the settlement of the NK conflict, Sharmazanov emphasized that he has already countered Pashinyan’s statement on Armenia being a party to the conflict.

“I have said that Armenia is a party not to the conflict, but to negotiations and the international guarantor of security of Artsakh. I know Pashinyan very well, we’ve worked together for six years and I think he won’t make such statements again. Perhaps this was a political negligence, perhaps an emotional statement, or maybe he wanted to say something else but it turned out completely different, but this wasn’t a statement which stems from our negotiating interests,” he said.

Sharmazanov said he welcomes the other statement of Pashinyan that Artsakh must participate in the talks, because the Republican Party has also spoken about it often.

