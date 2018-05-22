Vice Speaker Sharmazanov doesn’t see legal, political grounds for holding snap elections at the moment

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov says he doesn’t see legal and political grounds for holding snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment I cannot give an answer on this issue. If we move on with this logic, the political situation can change in our country every five months, and we have to hold snap elections every time. We will discuss and see. There should be political and legal grounds for everything. At the moment I don’t see them”, Sharmazanov told reporters in the Parliament, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement over the possibility to hold snap elections this year.

The Vice Speaker stated that the parliamentary majority Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is opposition to the PM’s government, but added that they are not going to attack. Sharmazanov said they will be a constructive opposition. “We will act taking into account exclusively the interests of the Armenian people”, Sharmazanov added.

Commenting on rumors to eliminate the ranked voting system, Sharmazanov said he still believes that this electoral system has not been an obstacle. “I am not among the people who change their opinion under euphoric pressure. But changing the opinion depends on many things. We will see what the Electoral Code will look like, will discuss, we are ready”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan