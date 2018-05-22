PM Mateusz Morawiecki expresses hope for development of Armenian-Polish relations

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Council of Ministers of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki wished PM Pashinyan numerous achievements, stating that he expects to meet with him in the near future.

“I hope the Armenian-Polish friendly, historical ties, which we want to deepen in all spheres, will continue developing.

Armenia, as a strategically important country for Europe in the region, is a key partner for us which is engaged in political and economic spheres within the frames of both the Eurasian and European cooperation. It also creates a favorable environment for new initiatives and activities in the bilateral relations.

I am convinced that the new Armenian government will make all possible efforts to strengthen the country’s position in the international arena, to ensure its security, as well as continue the democratic reforms”, reads the congratulatory letter.

