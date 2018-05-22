Official visits from U.S., France expected next week, foreign ministry says

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. High-ranking visits to Armenia are expected next week, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said at a press briefing.

“We expect the delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Mrs. Bridget Brink, and France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Armenia May 27-28,” he said.

Balayan says thousands of visitors are expected from the Diaspora on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic on May 28.

Armenia’s foreign minister is also scheduled to make a number of visits and meetings in various countries.

“It will be in both multilateral and bilateral formats”, he said, adding that they will provide additional information soon.

