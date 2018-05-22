Swiss Ambassador considers prospective cooperation with Armenia in different sectors of economy

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser on May 22, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the further development of the Armenian-Swiss relations in different spheres and stated that the political mutual partnership between the two countries is at a high level. He considered it necessary to intensify efforts to give new impetus to the economic cooperation and utilize the existing potential. The PM thanked the Swiss authorities for expressing a clear stance on the Armenian Genocide and the close cooperation at international platforms.

The Ambassador congratulated Pashinyan on assuming office and conveyed the readiness of his country’s government to develop and strengthen the bilateral ties. Lukas Gasser reaffirmed the Swiss President’s participation in the upcoming Francophonie summit in Yerevan and expressed confidence that it will be held at a high level. As for the economic cooperation, the Ambassador informed that a number of Swiss companies are interested in entering the Armenian market and now they are examining Armenia’s business environment and investment opportunities. Lukas Gasser said he visited the Meghri Free Economic zone to get acquainted with its opportunities and introduce them to the Swiss businessmen. The Ambassador considered the cooperation in different branches of the economy, including in the fields of industry, tourism, pharmaceutics, IT, as prospective.

During the meeting the PM was also introduced on the upcoming programs and events to be carried out by the Swiss Embassy and Armenia-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce.

Nikol Pashinyan and Lukas Gasser also discussed ongoing regional issues.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan