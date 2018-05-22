Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

Armenia’s national security director attends CIS sitting of intelligence agencies


YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The 15th consultation sitting of CIS member states’ intelligence and security agencies took place in St. Petersburg, Russia on May 22, the national security service told ARMENPRESS.

Director of Armenia’s national security service Colonel Arthur Vanetsyan was leading the Armenian delegation to the sitting.

