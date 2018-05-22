PM Pashinyan receives Gallup International Association’s President

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by President of the Gallup International Association (GIA) Kancho Stoychev, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM welcomed holding the 71st annual GIA forum in Yerevan and the participation of international experts in this event. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the constant increase of the quality of political research, the exchange of experience and having an objective assessment as a result of analysis in the directions of upcoming reforms, activity of the government system and etc. PM Pashinyan expressed hope that the Yerevan forum will contribute to exchange of experience and increase of analytical capacity level of experts.

Kancho Stoychev expressed confidence that the Yerevan forum will form new grounds for regional cooperation, will enable the participants to get acquainted with the latest trends in sociology and to make an exchange of successful experience. The GIA President introduced the Armenian PM on the topics being discussed at the forum and the opportunities to develop the cooperation with the Armenian partners.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan