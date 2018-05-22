Armenian President congratulates Charles Aznavour on birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to world-renowned French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour on the 94th birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Maestro,

I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday. My wife and children also join my congratulations.

You know that we grew up under your poetry and music, lived, loved and suffered like Charles. From the young age you have formed our mind and soul. Thanks to you we have loved France and everything that is French.

The art which today you continue creating as a combination of soul and heart, opens doors for the listener to a world where the audience doesn’t want to leave the Aznavour atmosphere and environment. I personally experienced such feeling during your concerts and meetings with you.

With your creative longevity you are a guide of love of life and optimism for millions of people. You inspire trust and belief on them towards their own strengths and future. This is an incredible great mission, and I am proud that the Armenian people gave such a son to the humanity.

I once again congratulate you on your birthday, wish you speedy recovery and return to the stage. Let the creative energy and excitement always accompany you”.

