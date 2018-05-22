Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

PM appoints two deputy ministers of education and science


YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed two deputy ministers of education and science.

Mr. Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and Ms. Arevik Anapionsyan were appointed to the posts, the government’s press service said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration