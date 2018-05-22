Speaker of Parliament Babloyan congratulates Charles Aznavour on birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan congratulated world-renowned singer Charles Aznavour on the 94th birthday, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Aznavour,

I cordially congratulate you on your 94th birthday and warmly remember my meetings with you in Armenia, France and Switzerland.

Thanks to exclusive performing art and nearly eight hundred songs, you have long captured your unique place in the music art. At the same time you have created a unique school of pop song, earning the title of a “great chansonnier”.

People in Armenia love your songs, happily follow your creative and stage successes and are proud of you.

The significant work you did after the Spitak devastating earthquake through the Aznavour to Armenia fund is invaluable. And “For you, Armenia” song became a new and unique anthem of kindness across the world.

Dear Maestro, I wish you health, happiness, endless creative energy and all the best”, reads the Speaker’s congratulatory letter.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan