Three deputy chairmen of tax agency fired by Prime Minister


YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister has relieved first deputy chairman of the state revenue service Samvel Avetikyan from duties.

The two other deputy chairmen of the SRC – Vakhtang Mirumyan and Armen Sakapetoyan – have also been dismissed.

The PM also dismissed SRC Chief of Staff Artak Sahakyan.

