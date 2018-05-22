Vahagn Melikyan appointed secretary general of ministry of foreign affairs
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahagn Melikyan has been appointed secretary general of the ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing e-gov.am.
Date and place of birth
24 May, 1967, Yerevan, Republic of Armenia
Education
1984-1991 Yerevan State University, Faculty of Oriental Studies Department of Arabic language and literature
1993 Diplomatic Academy of Cairo, Egypt
Professional Experience
2015 -2018 Deputy Minister of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia
29.12.2012 - 30.12.14 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Chile /residence in Buenos Aires/
20.10.2012 - 30.12.14 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Paraguay /residence in Buenos Aires/
20.10.2012 - 30.12.14 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay /residence in Buenos Aires/
10.04.2012 - 30.12.14 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Argentine Republic
20.07.2010 - 12.03.12 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Qatar /residence in Abu Dhabi/
17.04.2007 - 12.03.12 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Bahrain /residence in Abu Dhabi/
17.04.2007 - 29.03.10 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Kuwait /residence in Abu Dhabi/
04.05.2006 - 12.03.12 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates
10.01.2001 - 04.05.06 Chief of the State Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
21.11.2000 - 10.01.01 Acting Chief of the State Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
27.08.1997 - 10.09.00 First Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany
15.04.1996 - 27.08.97 Chief of Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
17.12.1993 - 15.03.96 Second Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic
01.12.1993 - 17.12.93 Second Secretary, Eastern-European Division, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
16.08.1993 - 01.12.93 Third Secretary, Eastern-European Division, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
01.02.1993 - 16.08.93 Third Secretary, Foreign Missions Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
20.11.1992 - 01.02.93 Attaché, Foreign Missions Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
16.09.1992 - 20.11.92 Attaché, Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1991 - 1992 Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
05.08.1991 - 16.09.92 Desk Officer, Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Diplomatic rank Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
Awards
2001 - Commemorative Medal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
2011 - Golden Commemorative Coin of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
2014 - Order of May Grand Cross Grade (Argentine Republic)
2015 - Medal of “Mkhitar Gosh” decorated by the President of the Republic of Armenia
Languages English, Russian, French, Arabic
Married, with two children