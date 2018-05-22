Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

Vahagn Melikyan appointed secretary general of ministry of foreign affairs


YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahagn Melikyan has been appointed secretary general of the ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing e-gov.am.

Date and place of birth

24 May, 1967, Yerevan, Republic of Armenia

Education

1984-1991 Yerevan State University, Faculty of Oriental Studies Department of Arabic language and literature

1993         Diplomatic Academy of Cairo, Egypt 

Professional Experience

2015 -2018  Deputy Minister of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia 

29.12.2012 - 30.12.14     Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Chile /residence in Buenos Aires/

20.10.2012 - 30.12.14     Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Paraguay /residence in Buenos Aires/

20.10.2012 - 30.12.14    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay /residence in Buenos Aires/

10.04.2012 - 30.12.14    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Argentine Republic

20.07.2010 - 12.03.12    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Qatar /residence in Abu Dhabi/

17.04.2007 - 12.03.12   Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Bahrain /residence in Abu Dhabi/

17.04.2007 - 29.03.10   Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the State of Kuwait /residence in Abu Dhabi/

04.05.2006 - 12.03.12   Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates

10.01.2001 - 04.05.06   Chief of the State Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

21.11.2000 - 10.01.01   Acting Chief of the State Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

27.08.1997 - 10.09.00   First Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany

15.04.1996 - 27.08.97   Chief of Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

17.12.1993 - 15.03.96   Second Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic

01.12.1993 - 17.12.93   Second Secretary, Eastern-European Division, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs   

16.08.1993 - 01.12.93   Third Secretary, Eastern-European Division, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

01.02.1993 - 16.08.93   Third Secretary, Foreign Missions Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

20.11.1992 - 01.02.93    Attaché, Foreign Missions Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

16.09.1992 - 20.11.92    Attaché, Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1991 - 1992                  Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

05.08.1991 - 16.09.92   Desk Officer, Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Diplomatic rank          Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Awards  

2001 - Commemorative Medal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

2011 - Golden Commemorative Coin of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

2014 - Order of May Grand Cross Grade (Argentine Republic)

2015 - Medal of “Mkhitar Gosh” decorated by the President of the Republic of Armenia

Languages                   English, Russian, French, Arabic

Married, with two children

 

 




