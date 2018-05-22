New MPs take oath of office in parliament
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. New lawmakers of the Armenian parliament were sworn into office today.
Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov invited the new MPs to the floor to take the oath at the beginning of today’s sitting.
New lawmakers include Alen Simonyan, Hrachya Hakobyan, Hovik Aghazaryan, Hayk Konjoryan from Yelk faction, Ruzanna Arakelyan from ARF faction and Hakob Hakobyan from HHK faction.
The lawmakers replace the MPs who either resigned or were appointed to government positions following the latest developments.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:17 Armenia determined to not allow positional change in any part – foreign ministry
- 13:08 President appoints deputy chief of police
- 13:07 Progress in talks impossible without Artsakh, says Armenia’s deputy FM
- 12:55 Armenian President congratulates Charles Aznavour on birthday
- 12:43 Artsakh’s participation in negotiation process a mandatory condition for reaching lasting peace – MFA spox
- 12:18 BSTDB, Ameriabank sign $15 million loan deal
- 12:16 Armenia remains advocate of exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict – MFA spokesman
- 12:12 ‘US and Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide’ – Bloomberg
- 12:00 Speaker of Parliament Babloyan congratulates Charles Aznavour on birthday
- 11:59 PM appoints two deputy ministers of education and science
- 11:54 Three deputy chairmen of tax agency fired by Prime Minister
- 11:50 Composer Krzysztof Penderecki named honorary chairman of jury for 14th Aram Khachaturian competition
- 11:47 Vahagn Melikyan appointed secretary general of ministry of foreign affairs
- 11:31 'We say: Never again!': Cypriot Parliament’s delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 11:19 New jobs available in Armenia in pharmaceutical sector
- 11:15 New MPs take oath of office in parliament
- 11:08 Story of your life and activity is more than exemplary: PM Pashinyan congratulates Aznavour on birthday
- 10:40 ‘Proud to be nominated from Diyarbakir’ – Paylan on Turkey elections
- 10:38 ‘My whole life is a victory towards myself’: Legendary Charles Aznavour celebrates 94th birthday
- 10:31 Healthcare minister vows to personally examine every corruption-related report, hands over email for notifications
- 10:21 Saudi passenger jet makes chilling emergency landing without nose gear
- 10:17 Georgian PM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations
- 10:08 Four-day sitting kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
- 09:55 Justice minister holds meeting with Head of CoE Armenia Office
- 09:46 Pro-Erdogan lawmaker Markar Esayan runs for parliament again in Turkey upcoming election
- 09:38 European Stocks - 21-05-18
- 09:36 US stocks up - 21-05-18
- 09:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-18
- 09:32 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-05-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices Up - 21-05-18
- 05.21-20:03 PM Pashinyan highlights rule of law, independent judiciary and competitive field for economic development
- 05.21-19:42 Armenian Premier promises amnesty of traffic camera tickets
- 05.21-19:30 NK conflict settlement discussed during Pashinyan’s meetings at EAEU Sochi summit
- 05.21-19:08 All governors of Armenia will be replaced – PM Pashinyan
- 05.21-18:55 Holding snap elections primary goal of Armenia’s new Cabinet – PM Pashinyan
16:41, 05.18.2018
Viewed 1922 times Food safety agents confirm Salmonella as cause of Armavir mass food poisoning incident
12:37, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1912 times WATCH: CNN offers glimpse into anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode
13:55, 05.19.2018
Viewed 1670 times Armenia’s minority representatives pay tribute to memory of victims of Pontic Genocide
15:54, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1626 times Investigation launched by Article 301 of Turkish Penal Code against Garo Paylan for using “Genocide” word
19:35, 05.17.2018
Viewed 1597 times Israeli PM’s son announces that Turkey is responsible for Armenian Genocide