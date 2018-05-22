New MPs take oath of office in parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. New lawmakers of the Armenian parliament were sworn into office today.

Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov invited the new MPs to the floor to take the oath at the beginning of today’s sitting.

New lawmakers include Alen Simonyan, Hrachya Hakobyan, Hovik Aghazaryan, Hayk Konjoryan from Yelk faction, Ruzanna Arakelyan from ARF faction and Hakob Hakobyan from HHK faction.

The lawmakers replace the MPs who either resigned or were appointed to government positions following the latest developments.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan