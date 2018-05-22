New jobs available in Armenia in pharmaceutical sector

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Last month, with the support of Business Armenia, FMD K&L Europe opened the largest biotechnology center in the region which will double the number of employees. The organization plans on employing another 250 specialists this year, Business Armenia said.

FMD K&L Europe has organized good clinical practice (GCP) course at the Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi.

At the same time, the company receives applications from specialists of pharmacology, chemistry, biology and medicine.

The Managers of FMD K&L Europe have presented the advantages of investment in Armenia and the new projects.

“We have begun working directly with medical universities to train more qualified specialists so that they, in their turn, may participate in our research from Armenia. We also have many global customers. We will persuade them to establish offices in this park and cooperate with us”- noted Mr. Dan Zhang, the Executive Chairman of the Board of FMD K&L company.

“Each time we open a new center in here I try to size up to the next year. Every time I walk into a location I realize that I bought it too small. Just like this biotech center. I am very excited for Armenia”-stated the Managing Director of FMD K&L Europe, Mr. Kirit Velani.

“The opening of the largest biotech park in the region is very significant for Armenia. It not only created more than 160 jobs and will grow to 500, but it gives the opportunity for the youth, the young professionals of Armenia to show the world what we are made of and what we can accomplish” - mentioned the CEO of Business Armenia, Mr. Armen Avak Avakian.

