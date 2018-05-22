Healthcare minister vows to personally examine every corruption-related report, hands over email for notifications

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. New minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan has urged anyone having any information about corruption schemes or any corruption-related instances in the healthcare sector to notify the ministry through [email protected] – a notification mailing system.

Torosyan told individuals and companies to notify him in the event of witnessing any corruption-related incident during procurements, tenders, licensing or inspection activities of the ministry or agencies under the ministry.

The minister vowed to personally examine all reports and forward them to law enforcement agencies.

Torosyan was appointed healthcare minister April 12 by President Sarkissian, at the recommendation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan