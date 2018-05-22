Georgian PM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Wess Mitchell, US Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, discussed the bilateral cooperation, the situation in the region and the commercial ties during the meeting in Washington D.C., the Georgian government said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The sides discussed the relations between Georgia and the US, including, the trade-economic direction and the intensification of cultural and educational cooperation”, the statement said.

They have also discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels and outlined Georgia’s prospect on the way to the Euro-Atlantic integration. “The US supports Georgia’s aspiration towards NATO and together with the allies will affirm the country’s success on that path during the summit”, the statement added.

The Georgian governmental delegation’s visit to the US will continue until May 23.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan