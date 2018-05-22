Four-day sitting kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Parliament of Armenia has kicked off on May 22, reports Armenpress.
88 MPs were registered.
13 issues are included in the session agenda. In particular, the session agenda will cover the report on the 2017 activity of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the annual report on the 2017 activity of the human rights defender, the situation of the protection of human rights and freedoms, as well as the annual report on the activity of the Central Bank and etc.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
