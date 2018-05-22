Justice minister holds meeting with Head of CoE Armenia Office

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan on May 21 received Natalia Voutova, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Zeynalyan highly appreciated the cooperation with the Council of Europe and assured that the programs already launched will be implemented with a greater energy.

In her turn Natalia Voutova congratulated minister Zeynalyan on his appointment and stated that the Council of Europe, in particular the Yerevan Office, has the most productive and perfect cooperation with the justice ministry.

During the meeting the minister and the European partner discussed the ongoing joint programs and cooperation prospects, in particular, they touched upon the works aimed at improving the healthcare services and probation system in correctional facilities.

Head of the CoE Yerevan Office affirmed the structure’s readiness to assist capacity development of the staff of the Probation Service and providing expert opinions within the frames of legislative reforms.

At the end of the meeting the sides also discussed the cooperation programs in judicial sphere and expressed readiness to deepen the mutual partnership.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan