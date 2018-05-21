NK conflict settlement discussed during Pashinyan’s meetings at EAEU Sochi summit

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed all the issues of bilateral and multilateral relations, including Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, during his meetings at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in Sochi on May 14, PM Pashinyan told the reporters following the inauguration ceremony of the Cabinet members at the Presidential Residence.

“During the meetings the sides presented their positions. All the meetings went on in a positive atmosphere. A constructive dialogue took place”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan